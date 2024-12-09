The Dinner Table Detective TV Anime Reveals April 2025 Debut on Noitamina, Cast, Staff

The Fuji TV Ani 2025 livestream event on Monday revealed that the recently announced television anime adaptation of Tokuya Higashigawa 's The Dinner Table Detective ( Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de ) novel series will debut on the Noitamina programming block in April 2025. Starting with this April 2025 broadcast, the Noitamina programing block will air at 11:00 p.m. on a nationwide network ( Noitamina currently airs at 12:55 a.m.).

The anime will star Kana Hanazawa as Reiko Hōshō, Yūki Kaji as Kageyama, and Mamoru Miyano as Kazamatsuri.

The event also revealed the anime's main staff. Mitsuyuki Masuhara ( Ace of Diamond , Polar Bear's Café ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm first three seasons, Hatsukoi Limited ) is overseeing the series scripts, Izumi Kawada (key animator for Akame ga KILL! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is the animation character designer, and Takeshi Hama ( Magical Sempai , MAOYU ) is composing the music.

Image via The Dinner Table Detective anime's website ©東川篤哉／小学館／「謎解きはディナーのあとで」製作委員会

Manga creator) is designing the original characters for the anime.

The novels take place in Kunitachi in Tokyo, where Reiko Hōshō, daughter of the owner of the world-famous Hōshō Group, has become a rookie detective. Her boss is Inspector Kazamatsuri, the son of the owner of Kazamatsuri Motors. The two work to solve difficult cases. When tackling her cases, Reiko always consults her butler and driver Kageyama, who spouts harsh language insulting Reiko but always brilliantly manages to solve the case.

The story has previously inspired a stage play, a live-action series in 2011, live-action specials in 2012 and 2013, and a live-action film in 2013.

The story debuted in 2007, and Shogakukan published three novels in 2010, 2011, and 2012. A "Best" version novel released in 2019, and two Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels released in March 2021 and September 18. Yūsuke Nakamura provided illustrations for the Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels.