Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General Manga Ends With 13th Volume

13th volume ships next summer

Zannen Onna Kanbu Black General-san

The 12th volume of Jin's) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its 13th volume, which is planned to ship in summer next year.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

It's not easy being a super-villainess when you're crushing hard on your superhero nemesis. Miss Black General is the evil executive of the secret organization RX and dreams of world domination. Problem is, Brave Man–the hero that gives her warm fuzzies–is set on thwarting all of her dastardly plots. To make matters even more complicated, Miss Black General has a habit of misinterpreting Brave Man's counterattacks–as flirtation. This slapstick comedy puts a romantic twist on the age-old battle of good vs. evil!

The creator jin launched the ongoing manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2015.

A net anime adaptation launched on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app (later Anime Beans ) in June 2017. The app offers anime presented vertically for smart phones. The anime series on the app have 10 short episodes (about three-minutes each).

Source: Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General volume 12





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.