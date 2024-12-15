Live-Action One Piece Gets 11 Nominations for Children's & Family Emmys

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Young Teen Series

Children's Personality ( Ian McShane )

) Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Casting for a Live Action Program

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

Costume Design/Styling

Hairstyling and Makeup

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that it has nominated the live-action adaptation of'smanga for 11 categories at the 2024 Children's & Family Emmys:

Separately, the Visual Effects Society will give Takashi Yamazaki ( Godzilla Minus One ) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) its Award for Creative Excellence and Visionary at the 23rd VES Awards on February 11. Godzilla Minus One film's animator Kosuke Taguchi and director Takashi Yamazaki were nominated for Outstanding Animated Character at the 22nd VES Awards.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The second live-action season is confirmed and series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. The season has begun production.

Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' website, Deadline (link 2)