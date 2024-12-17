News
Secret Level Animated Series Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for Secret Level, an adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team, announced on Tuesday that the show is getting a second season. The account also revealed that the show is Amazon Prime Video's "Largest Debut for a New Animated Series."The 15-episode series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. The service streamed new episodes until Tuesday.
The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.
The series is set in the world of numerous video game franchises including Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000.
Sources: Secret Level series' X/Twitter account, Deadline (Rosy Cordero)