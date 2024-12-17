Secret Level Animated Series Gets 2nd Season

The official X/Twitter account for Secret Level , an adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team, announced on Tuesday that the show is getting a second season. The account also revealed that the show is Amazon Prime Video 's "Largest Debut for a New Animated Series."

The 15-episode series debuted onon December 10. The service streamed new episodes until Tuesday.

The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves , Temuera Morrison , Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow , Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey , and Michael Beach.

The series is set in the world of numerous video game franchises including Armored Core , Concord , Crossfire , Dungeons & Dragons , Exodus , Honor of Kings , New World: Aeternum , PAC-MAN , various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu , Spelunky , The Outer Worlds , Unreal Tournament , and Warhammer 40,000 .

