Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Anime Gets 20th Anniversary Remaster

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime revealed on Saturday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime will have a remastered version that will air on TV Tokyo in April 2025 to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary. The remastered version is officially titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monster GX 20th Remaster .

Image via Comic Natalie © 高橋和希 スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・ＮＡＳ

Crunchyroll previously streamed the anime, and it describes the story:

Set several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX follows a new generation of duelists at the prestigious Duel Academy—a highly competitive boarding school where pencils and books have been replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! Still, it's not just about making the grade for these up and coming students – it's about becoming the next King of Games!

The series premiered in 2004. Cartoon Network began airing the series in 2005, followed by 4Kids TV in 2007, both dubbed in English.