The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Film Gets Digital Release on December 27

revealed on Monday that, the latest feature film by, will be available on digital platforms including, and Fandango at Home, starting on Friday. This follows a 14-day theatrical period.

The film opened in U.S. theaters on December 13 and internationally beginning on December 11. It earned US$2 million in its premiere screenings in 3,410 theaters in 31 territories outside the U.S. The screenings in said 31 territories began on December 5. Top earning territories for the film were Spain with US$347,000, followed by Mexico with US$239,000, and Thailand with US$146,000. The film earned about US$4.6 million in its opening weekend and around US$7.38 million total in the U.S.

New Line Cinema describes the film:

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “ The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim ” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Brian Cox plays Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan and protagonist. Gaia Wise plays Helm's daughter Hera. Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, a Dunlending lord. Miranda Otto reprises her role from the original films as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, and she is also the narrator. The cast also includes Lorraine Ashbourne , Yazdan Qafouri , Benjamin Wainwright , Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley , Michael Wildman , Jude Akuwudike , Bilal Hasna , and Janine Duvitski .

Philippa Boyens , who was part of the screenwriting team on the live-action The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies and consultant on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim , revealed that the film uses the late Sir Christopher Lee 's voice for his character Saruman from the original live-action films.

Peter Jackson , Fran Walsh , Sam Register , Carolyn Blackwood , and Toby Emmerich serve as executive producers on the film. Jackson directed and co-wrote the earlier live-action film trilogies for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit stories, and Walsh co-wrote their screenplays.

The theme song is "The Rider" by Paris Paloma. Phoebe Gittins and David Long wrote the song.

