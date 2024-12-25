Kingdom Hearts III Manga Ends

Series launched in April 2019

Square Enix 's Gangan Online platform published the final chapter of Shiro Amano 's manga based on the Kingdom Hearts III game on Thursday. The fourth and final volume ships on March 12.

Amano launched the Kingdom Hearts III manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website with the prologue chapter on April 2019. The first chapter then launched that June. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume in March 2023.

Yen Press previously released the manga in English, but it is no longer publishing it. The company only published the first two volumes.

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise. The "Re Mind" DLC launched in January 2020.

Square Enix is currently developing the Kingdom Hearts IV game. It launched the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue , and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind games for Nintendo Switch via cloud in February 2023, and then on PC via Steam on June 13. All three games are also available in a bundle titled Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece .