Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Game Gets Anime Series in 2027

Crunchyroll and game developer Sucker Punch Productions announced at Sony 's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press conference on Monday that they are producing an anime series adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Ghost of Tsushima: Legends game that will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2027.

⚔️We're very happy to announce our partnership with Aniplex to bring an anime series based on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to @Crunchyroll in 2027!!! pic.twitter.com/gDzzKnZ4YS — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) January 7, 2025

Takanobu Mizuno ( Star Wars: Visions "The Duel" short) is directing the anime at Kamikaze Douga ( Star Wars: Visions "The Duel" short, Batman Ninja , Sand Land , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure opening sequences). Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is in charge of story composition. Aniplex is collaborating on the anime, and Sony Music is the "music and soundtrack partner."

Sucker Punch Productions and SIE released Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 in July 2020, on PlayStation 5 in August 2021, and on PC in May 2024. The game is a fictionalization of the historical 1274 Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima, and follows samurai Jin Sakai, the sole survivor of his clan, as he fights a guerilla war against the invading Mongols. The game has a planned sequel set to release later this year titled Ghost of Yōtei , with the story set more than 300 years later in 1603 in Hokkaido.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a multiplayer addition to the original game that debuted in October 2020, and became available separate from the original game in September 2021. Unlike the historical setting of the original game, the multiplayer game focuses on Japanese folklore and mythology.

