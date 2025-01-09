Laughing Under the Clouds' Kemuri Karakara Ends Sōen no Scavenger Manga This Spring

Image via Amazon © Kemuri Karakara, Shogakukan

Sōen no Scavenger

The third compiled book volume of's(Scavenger of the Blue Flame) manga announced on Friday that the manga will end in its fourth volume this spring.

The story follows the fate of humanity after a meteor has ravaged the land, as they now build their civilization upwards. A human girl, Nichika, lives in the lowest level with her sister. Unbeknownst to Nichika, she hides a secret that could change their lives forever.

Karakara launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website in December 2023.

Karakara launched the manga adaptation of Bun-Ō Fujisawa 's MARS RED dramatic stage reading series in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2020. Karakara ended the manga with the third compiled book volume in July 2021. Funimation premiered the anime with both English subtitles and the English dub in March 2021, one week ahead of the April 5 premiere in Japan. The second episode streamed as it aired in Japan.

Karakara published the Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Avarus magazine from 2011-2013. Karakara launched the Donten ni Warau Gaiden manga on Mag Garden 's "Beat's" manga site in 2014, and ended the series in February 2017. The original manga inspired a 12-episode anime in 2014 and a live-action film that opened in March 2018. A live-action spinoff prequel work streamed online in January 2018.

The Donten ni Warau Gaiden manga inspired a trilogy anime film adaptation. Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai (Parting, The Oath of the Yamainu), the first film, opened in Japan in December 2017. Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Shukumei, Sōtō no Fūma (Fate, The Double-Headed Fūma), the second film, opened in Japan in June 2018. Eleven Arts screened both films in the United States in August 2018. The third film, Donten ni Warau Gaiden : Ōka, Tenbō no Kakyū (Cherry Blossoms, the Bridge to Heavenly Wishes), opened in Japan in September 2018 and screened for two weeks. Eleven Arts screened the film in the United States in 2019.

Karakara launched the Utakata ni Warau manga in November 2018, and ended it in May 2019. The manga is a prequel to his Laughing Under the Clouds manga.

Source: Sōen no Scavenger volume 3