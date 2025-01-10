The House of the Dead 2 Remake Game's Trailer Reveals Spring 2025 Release for Switch, PS5/4, Xbox, PC

Remake features remastered graphics/music, co-op/boss/training modes

Polish game developer and publisher Forever Entertainment announced on Friday that it will release it and developer MegaPixel's remake for The House of the Dead 2 game in spring 2025 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. The company streamed a trailer:

The remake will feature a co-op mode, remastered graphics and music, branching levels, multiple endings, a boss mode, and a training mode.

Forever Entertainment signed an agreement with Sega in October 2019 to create remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2 games. Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel's remake of the first game debuted on Switch in April 2022. The game received ports for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Sega 's original The House of the Dead game launched in arcades in Japan in 1996. The game then launched for PC and Sega Saturn in 1998. The sequel game The House of the Dead 2 debuted in arcades in 1998. The game received ports for Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and for PC in 2001.

Paul W.S. Anderson is planning to write and direct a new feature film based on Sega 's The House of the Dead game series. Anderson is pitching the project "immediately," and his team plans to begin production by mid- to late-2025.