WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga inspired TV anime in 2019, anime film in 2022

Picture of two characters, one in a uniform holding her hands in a heart, and one in a gym uniform
Image via Amazon
© Nanatsu Mukunoki, Ichijinsha
The March issue of Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Saturday that Nanatsu Mukunoki's Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! manga will end in three chapters. The manga will end in the June issue, which releases on April 18.

Mukunoki launched the manga in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2016, and Ichijinsha released the 15th volume on September 28.

The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku. Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.

A television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.

The manga also inspired the Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends anime film that debuted in Japan in October 2022.

Source: Comic Yuri Hime March issue

