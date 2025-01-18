News
WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Manga Ends in 3 Chapters
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mukunoki launched the manga in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2016, and Ichijinsha released the 15th volume on September 28.
The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku. Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.
A television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.
The manga also inspired the Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends anime film that debuted in Japan in October 2022.
Source: Comic Yuri Hime March issue