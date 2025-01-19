News
Endroll Back's Haruna Nakazato, Tōto Hasuo Launch Go Board Game Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Go to Go manga to launch in Weekly Young Magazine on January 27
This year's eighth issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine confirmed on Monday that story creator Tōto Hasuo and artist Haruna Nakazato will launch a new manga titled Go to Go (Rank and Go (board game)) in the magazine's next issue on January 27.
The announcement teases the manga as a first for the magazine: a traditional go board game manga.Kantetsu and Nakazato launched the Endroll Back manga (image right) on Square Enix's Manga UP! service in 2019, and the series ended in 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2020, and the third and final volume in 2021. Alien Books started publishing the manga's first volume in English in April 2024, and the third volume released on October 29.
Nakazato's three-volume BLAST manga ran on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service from September 2022 to July 2023.
Source: Young Magazine issue 8zsue9a03 pd dt end ies