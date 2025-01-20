Island of Giant Insects Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga ended in August 2024, final volume shipped on Monday

Image via Amazon © Yasutaka Fujimi, Yōsuke Sazanami, Akita Shoten

published the eighth and final compiled book volume forand's(Mountain of Giant Insects) on Monday. The manga ended in the September 2024 issue of'sweb magazine in August 2024.

The manga is a spinoff of Fujimi and Shu Hirose 's The Island of Giant Insects ( Kyochū Rettō ) manga. The spinoff manga's story begins with a certain tunnel, which has long been a site of fascination to cult enthusiasts due to the rumors surrounding people disappearing in the tunnel. When Takeshi and his friends go to the tunnel to film a video for their channel, they have a deadly encounter with bizarre giant insects. Takeshi is saved by a chance meeting with the entomologist Inaho Enoki, a character that appears in the main manga, as well as being one of the main characters of Fujimi's prior manga Saikachi - Manatsu no Konchū Kakutōki and Vector Case File - Inaho no Konchūki .

Fujimi and Sazanami launched the manga in the inaugural issue of Dokodemo Young Champion in November 2019.

Fujimi and artist group RED ICE launched the original The Island of Giant Insects manga on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross website in 2014 before moving it to Akita Shoten 's free manga website Manga Cross . Shu Hirose (artist for El Cazador de la Bruja , Sōkō Akki Muramasa: Minagoroshi manga) took over the art for the manga in December 2018 due to RED ICE group's poor health. The manga ended in March 2019, but the Dai Kyochū Rettō ( Die! The Island of Giant Insects ) manga launched in April 2019. The manga moved to Champion Cross in May 2024.

An OVA of the manga shipped in Japan on DVD in a limited-edition bundle with the manga's sixth compiled book volume in June 2019. Crunchyroll screened the anime at the Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019, and the company is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia. The theatrical film edition of the anime of Yasutaka Fujimi , RED ICE , and Shu Hirose 's The Island of Giant Insects ( Kyochū Rettō ) manga opened in Japan in January 2020. The film's staff ran a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for an English dub in February 2020, but that campaign failed to reach its goal. A later campaign in July 2020 reached its goal in August 2020.