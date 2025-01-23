Toei Animation, Daisuke Nishio, Takashi Washio's 'Magic Candies' Short Anime Film Nominated for Oscars

Short film based on Baek Hee-na's picture book nominated for Best Animated Short Film

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that Toei Animation , Daisuke Nishio , and Takashi Washio 's "Magic Candies" ("Amedama") short has been nominated for Best Animated Short Film (nominations for this category start at about 5:34 in video below):

The other nominees for Best Animated Short Film are: "Beautiful Men," "In the Shadow of the Cypress," "Wander to Wonder," and "Yuck!"

The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 2.

Image via Magic Candies anime's website © Baek Heena, Toei Animation

The 21-minute short film "Magic Candies," based on the Korean picture book of the same name by Baek Hee-na, made its world premiere at the New York International Children's Film Festival in March 2024. The film screened as a double feature with the(The Klutzy Witch: Fūka and the Dark Witch) anime film.

The film festival describes the story:

The other kids at the park never ask Dong-Dong to play. That's ok. He's fine just playing marbles on his own. One day, he buys a bag of colorful candies instead of new marbles. The first time he pops one of them into his mouth, his old sofa starts talking to him! The two share an unexpected conversation before the sweet melts away. As it happens, the people, animals, and objects in Dong-Dong's life have a lot to say. With each candy, he discovers new voices and perspectives, including his own. Heartfelt and totally strange, Magic Candies will have you rethinking how you treat the objects, and others, in your life.

Last year, Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron anime film won Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony in March 2024. This is Miyazaki's second film to win after Spirited Away in 2003. He also received nominations for Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises . Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , won the award for Best Visual Effects.