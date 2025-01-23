TV Tokyo's Synapusu Children's Program Gets 2nd Film This Spring

TV Tokyo announced on Thursday that its Synapusu children's program will have a second film titled Synapusu The Movie : Pusu Hoppe Dancing Party that will open this spring. Actor Hiroshi Tamaki , voice of the "towel fairy" Nyū, appears in the below announcement video.

Image via Synapusu The Movie's X/Twitter account © SPMOVIE2025

The program's character designer and art director Takaharu Shimizu is again directing the film. Child actor Sōsuke Hanatani will be the new voice of Pusupusu in the film.

Kazuo Hiraki, a leading researcher on baby studies at the University of Tokyo , supervised this hybrid program featuring clay animation, puppets, paper cutouts, word play, and onomatopoeia . TV Tokyo producer Kanako Iida said the program is a dreamlike work that both children and adults can enjoy.

The program premiered with five pilot episodes in 2019 as the first program aimed at infants on commercial broadcasting. It then premiered as a regular program in TV Tokyo in April 2020, and has since been airing every weekday.

The first film in the franchise, titled Synapusu The Movie : Pusu Hoppe Nyū World , debuted in spring 2023. The film sold more than 200,000 tickets.