Main Cast Performs Ending Theme for Me and the Alien MuMu Anime

The official website for Me and the Alien MuMu , the television anime of Hiroki Miyashita 's Uchūjin MūMū manga, revealed in a video on Friday that the two main cast members Momo Harumi and Etsuko Kozakura will perform the show's ending theme song "Sayonara Jinrui" (Farewell Humanity). Yōichirō Yanagihara wrote the song lyrics, and also composed the song alongside Kōji Ishikawa and Kōji Takimoto . Kuricorder Quartet arranged the song.

The below video previews the song.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©宮下裕樹・少年画報社／京急大学人類再生研究会

The anime will debut in April, and stars:

Tomoya Takahashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is in charge of series scripts, Kenji Ōta ( Pon no Michi ) is designing the characters, and the Kuricorder Quartet is composing the music.

Pony Canyon describes the story:

A cat-like alien from a distant galaxy, MuMu, arrives on Earth. His goal is to learn about home appliance technology on Earth to recover the technology his species has lost. The protagonist, Sakurako, has a typical university life, but everything changes with MuMu's arrival! What begins as an unexpected cohabitation quickly turns into a whirlwind of chaotic events. The chemistry between Sakurako and MuMu leads to a super-spectacular, appliance-filled, and cat comedy adventure.

Miyashita began the manga as one-shot story in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2019, before launching its serialization two months later. Shonengahosha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume this past May.

The manga and alien character's name is an apparent homage to Mū, the unorthodox magazine on paranormal matters that the Weathering With You film, the Occultic;Nine series, and other anime, manga, and games have referenced.

Miyashita and writer Takeshi Natsuhara launched the Yakuza Reincarnation ( Ninkyō Tensei: Isekai no Yakuza Hime ) manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in July 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th volume on December 19. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the 11th volume on December 17.