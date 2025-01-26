AX Cinema Nights Adds 40th Anniversary Screening of Vampire Hunter D Anime

1985 anime to screen on April 9, 10, 13

Image via Amazon © MOVIC・Aniplex

Vampire Hunter D

Iconic Events Releasing andare listing that their latest installment of the AX Cinema Nights program will also host a 40th anniversary screening of theanime on April 9, 10, and 13. The program lists that tickets will go on sale on February 12.

AX Cinema Nights describes the film:

In the year 12,090 AD, technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate, she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.

The Vampire Hunter D OAV first released in Japan in December 1985. Sentai Filmworks has the license to the film, and last released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2022.

The latest round of AX Cinema Nights included screenings of Ninja Scroll in September, Metropolis 2001 in November, and Paprika earlier this month. Additionally, the event screened Mobile Suit Gundam I , Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow , and Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space in October.

The event also screened Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie on December 11 and 15.

The event will screen Cowboy Bebop: The Movie on February 5, 6, 9, and will also screen Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack on March 12 and March 16.

This latest installment of AX Cinema Nights has screened all of the films in over 500 cinema locations in the U.S.

The first AX Cinema Nights event screened the Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis < Decide > ( Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama ) 3DCG anime film in May 2022. The event then screened The House of the Lost on the Cape and A Silent Voice anime films in North America in September and October 2022, respectively.

The second AX Cinema Nights event screened Satoshi Kon 's Perfect Blue , Tokyo Godfathers , and Paprika films, and also the Ghost in the Shell and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie anime films.

Source: AX Cinema Nights (link 2)