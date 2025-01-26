Code Geass: Pure Almaria Manga Launches

Kadokawa 's Kadocomi website launched a new manga in the Code Geass franchise on Friday titled Code Geass : Pure Almaria .

Image via Kadocomi © SUNRISE / PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design © 2006-2017 CLAMP・ST

Atsushi Soga ( Code Geass : Hangyaku no Lelouch Gaiden: Shiro no Kishi Kurenai no Yasha ) is drawing the manga, and Fumiya Nagatsuki is writing the scenario. Sunrise producer Kōjirō Taniguchi is in charge of series composition, Sunrise is in charge of planning, and Bandai Spirits and Hobby Japan are cooperating on the manga.

The manga's story will connect the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection and Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture stories in the franchise. The story takes place in a period after the incident where Zero and Nunnally are kidnapped by the Kingdom of Zilkhstan.

The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the five-part Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which played in limited theatrical screenings from 2012 to 2016 before its home video release.

The series has a compilation film trilogy, and the installments opened in Japan in October 2017, February 2018, and May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc.

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection film opened in February 2019 in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise.

The Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime played in four parts in theaters in Japan from May to August 2024. The anime also streamed on Disney+ as 12 weekly episodes.

An event in December had teased several "new works in production" for the franchise.

Source: Kadocomi





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.