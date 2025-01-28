Rise of the Ronin Game's Trailer Reveals Steam Release on March 10

Game initially launched for PS5 in March 2024

Koei Tecmo America started streaming on Monday an announcement trailer for Koei Tecmo Games' Team Ninja studio's Rise of the Ronin game, revealing a release for PC via Steam on March 10. Pre-orders for the game's Steam version have started.

The game will have new PC features exclusive to the Steam version including:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse clickability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

Players who purchase the game before April 2 will receive the early purchase bonus of four combat styles, which includes Hayabusa-ryu for Katana, Haybusa-ryu for Naginata, Nioh-ryu for Katana, and Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana. The bonus also includes the Iga Ninja armor set and the Iga Ninja's katana.

The game launched for PlayStation 5 in March 2024.

The game takes place in Japan in 1863, during the Bakumatsu era that marked the end of the Tokugawa shogunate. Sony describes the story:

It's darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan. You are a Ronin, a warrior free from all masters and bonds and as your destiny intertwines with story characters, take part in an immersive combat focused action experience.

Development began on Rise of Ronin in 2015, according to Team Ninja director and president Fumihiko Yasuda.

Team Ninja is best known as the developer behind the Ninja Gaiden video game series. Its latest title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty , released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in March 2023.

