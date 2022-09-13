Sony State of Play Reveals Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin PS5 Game

The console exclusive takes place during the Bakumatsu era and is slated for 2024

Sony 's State of Play presentation announced a new title from game developers Team Ninja titled Rise of the Ronin . The game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive and is slated for release in 2024.

The game takes place in Japan in 1863, during the Bakumatsu era that marked the end of the Tokugawa shogunate. Sony describes the story:

It's darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan. You are a Ronin, a warrior free from all masters and bonds and as your destiny intertwines with story characters, take part in an immersive combat focused action experience.