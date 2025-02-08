Denma Creator Young-soon Yang Starts New Dalma Gun Webtoon

Yang faces backlash after ending of Denma

Image via comic.naver.com © Naver Webtoon

On January 28, Denma creator Young-soon Yang launched his new webtoon Dalma Gun on Naver WEBTOON . However, the reception has been overwhelmingly negative, as many fans remain frustrated over the abrupt and unresolved ending of Denma.

Yang, who debuted in 1994, has produced multiple works, with Denma becoming his most successful series, amassing 2.6 billion views. Despite its popularity, the webtoon ended suddenly after a decade of serialization, leaving many unanswered questions. Fans criticized Yang for the rushed conclusion, and the dissatisfaction lingers years later.

With the release of Dalma Gun, some disgruntled fans have retaliated by giving the webtoon low ratings, dragging its score down to the mid-2s out of 5. One user commented, “After ruining Denma, now he's starting a new series just because he needs money,” reflecting the intense backlash.

Dalma Gun is an oriental fantasy action series, currently with four episodes on Naver WEBTOON . An English version has yet to be announced.

Yang launched Denma in 2010 and ended it in 2019. The series was one of the most popular webtoons on the platform. Denma is available in English on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT.

Source: Naver Webtoon