Atsushi Wada's 2022 'Bird in the Peninsula' Short Film Premieres Online

Short screened at Annecy International Animation Film Festival, won special mention at Berlin International Film Festival in 2022

Miyu Distribution's "BANG BANG - A shot of shorts" YouTube channel started streaming Atsushi Wada 's 2022 "Hantō no Tori" ("Bird in the Peninsula") short film on February 6, marking its online premiere.

The BANG BANG YouTube channel describes the short film:

Children are dancing on the music under the supervision of their teacher. A young lady witnesses the scene and disrupts their rituals.

The short film screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2022. The short won a special mention in the short film category at the Berlin International Film Festival that same year. The short also screened at the Ottawa International Animation Festival in Canada, Uppsala International Short Film Festival in Sweden in 2022, and at the Hong Kong International Film Festival in 2023, among others.

Atsushi Wada 's Ikimono-san series of anime shorts started streaming on YouTube in July 2023. The series of shorts is based on Wada's My Exercise game about a curious boy who exercises with a dog.

The anime's "Turtle" short competed in the Grand Competition - Short Film category at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2023 event in Croatia. The same short also screened in the Narrative category at the Ottawa International Film Festival (OIAF) in Ottawa, Canada in 2023.