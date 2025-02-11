The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- Game Streams Story Trailer, Reveals More Cast in 3rd Character Video

The third "Handler Tsūshin" (Handler News) livestream event for Aniplex and Too Kyo Games ' adventure strategy game The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- revealed the game's story trailer and more cast members (via its third character promotional video) on Tuesday. The livestream also announced that the game's demo version will launch on Steam on February 19, and the demo for the Nintendo Switch will be released at a later date.

Story Trailer

Character Promotional Video

The newly announced cast members are:

The game's demo on Steam runs from the prologue to the seventh day of 100 days. The demo will have a save data that can be carried over to the production version.

Nintendo

Steam

XSEED Games will release the game in North America forSwitch on April 24, the same day the game launches for Switch in Japan and PC via

The game's previously announced cast includes:

The game is getting a Limited Edition that includes art cards, a 3D acrylic diorama, metal pin, artbook, "Defense Academy" short novel, and an original soundtrack CD. The game will also have an original novel titled Toku Bōtai Zenjitsutan FILE 03 Shizuhara Hiruko no Uijin (Special Defense Force Prequel FILE O3 Hiruko Shizuhara's First Battle), which will be included as a pre-order bonus. Kazutaka Kodaka supervised the novel and Kyōhei Koyama ( "Eiyū" Kaitai original creator) wrote the story.

Kodaka ( Danganronpa , Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE ) and Kōtarō Uchikoshi ( Zero Escape , AI: The Somnium Files ) are both working on the game, with both credited as director and scenario writer. Rui Komatsuzaki ( Danganronpa ) is the character designer. shimadoriru ( Fate/Grand Order , Chaos Dragon ) is the creature designer. Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa ) is the audio director.

Kodaka is perhaps most famous as the writer for Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa adventure game series. The game series' latest installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , shipped in 2017. Kodaka also wrote and supervised the scenario for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc , the 2016 anime series that served as a conclusion to the first two games in the series.

Kodaka was the director and scenario writer for Too Kyo Games ' Death Come True "live-action movie game." He is also credited with the original story concept for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project, which includes an anime.

Uchikoshi co-wrote KID's Infinity visual novel series, including Never 7 , Ever 17 , and Remember 11 . He debuted as a director in Spike Chunsoft 's Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors ; the first of the company's Zero Escape series, which includes Virtue's Last Reward and Zero Time Dilemma . He also penned the scripts for the Punch Line anime, as well as its PS4/PS Vita game adaptation.

Sources: The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- game's livestream, Press release