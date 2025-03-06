Netflix to Release Webtoon-Based Revelations Film Produced by Alfonso Cuarón

Hellbound creator Sang-ho Yeon directs film

Image via Netflix Korea's X Account © Netflix

Netflix announced on February 24 that it will release Revelations, a new film directed by Sang-ho Yeon, on March 21. Netflix also streamed the film's trailer:

The film follows a pastor who believes that punishing the perpetrator of a missing person case is a divine revelation, and a detective haunted by the vision of her dead brother, who was involved in a horrific incident. As they each pursue their own beliefs, a complex narrative unfolds.

Jun-yeol Ryu stars as Pastor Min-chan, while Hyun-bin Shin plays Detective Yeon-hee. Min-jae Shin takes on the role of Yang-rae, an ex-convict suspected of being the perpetrator.

Alfonso Cuarón, the renowned Mexican director known for Gravity and Roma serves as an executive producer of the film.

Revelations is based on a webtoon of the same name, co-written by director Sang-ho Yeon and webtoon artist Gyu-seok Choi in 2022. The two previously collaborated on the Netflix series Hellbound.

Currently, the English version of the webtoon is not available.