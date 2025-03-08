Rakuten Viki Announces New K-Drama My Girlfriend is The Man! Based on Webtoon

Members of K-pop idol groups will star in adaptation

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Rakuten Viki announced on Friday My Girlfriend is The Man!, a new K-drama series co-produced with Korean production company Studio N . The series, based on a webtoon with over 379 million views, will debut exclusively on Viki later this year. The announcement comes as Viki celebrates reaching 100 million registered users.

The series stars K-pop idols Arin ( OH MY GIRL ), San-ha Yoon (ASTRO), and Chuu, alongside actor Jung-hoo Yoo. It follows Ji-eun Kim (played by Arin), a university student who wakes up as a man (played by Jung-hoo Yoo). After explaining her situation to her boyfriend Yun-jae Park (played by Yoon San-Ha), the couple decide to stay together until a solution is found. Meanwhile, Min-ju Kang (played by Chuu), a fellow student, attempts to win Yun-jae's heart.

My Girlfriend is The Man! is Viki 's first co-production with Studio N and is part of the platform's strategy to expand its webtoon-inspired K-drama lineup. Viki already hosts several popular webtoon adaptations, including Study Group, True Beauty , A Good Day to Be a Dog, Yumi's Cells, and My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

Jaehee Hong, SVP of Content at Rakuten Viki , stated that webtoon-based series have broad appeal among Viki 's global audience and that partnering with Studio N was a strategic choice to bring the new series to viewers.

The English version of the My Girlfriend is The Man! webtoon is available on WEBTOON . massstar has been drawing the series.