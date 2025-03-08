News
Rakuten Viki Announces New K-Drama My Girlfriend is The Man! Based on Webtoon
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Rakuten Viki announced on Friday My Girlfriend is The Man!, a new K-drama series co-produced with Korean production company Studio N. The series, based on a webtoon with over 379 million views, will debut exclusively on Viki later this year. The announcement comes as Viki celebrates reaching 100 million registered users.
The series stars K-pop idols Arin (OH MY GIRL), San-ha Yoon (ASTRO), and Chuu, alongside actor Jung-hoo Yoo. It follows Ji-eun Kim (played by Arin), a university student who wakes up as a man (played by Jung-hoo Yoo). After explaining her situation to her boyfriend Yun-jae Park (played by Yoon San-Ha), the couple decide to stay together until a solution is found. Meanwhile, Min-ju Kang (played by Chuu), a fellow student, attempts to win Yun-jae's heart.
My Girlfriend is The Man! is Viki's first co-production with Studio N and is part of the platform's strategy to expand its webtoon-inspired K-drama lineup. Viki already hosts several popular webtoon adaptations, including Study Group, True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Yumi's Cells, and My ID is Gangnam Beauty.
Jaehee Hong, SVP of Content at Rakuten Viki, stated that webtoon-based series have broad appeal among Viki's global audience and that partnering with Studio N was a strategic choice to bring the new series to viewers.
The English version of the My Girlfriend is The Man! webtoon is available on WEBTOON. massstar has been drawing the series.
Sources: Rakuten Viki's press release, Deadline (Sara Merican)