New Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve Game Launches for Apple Arcade on April 3

Apple announced on Tuesday that a new game in Taito 's Space Invaders Infinity Gene series titled Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve will launch for Apple Arcade on April 3.

Apple describes the new game:

The more you play, the more it evolves! Space Invaders Infinity Gene , the game that captured a global generation of mobile gamers, is back and has evolved again! The multi award-winning masterpiece is back, and more evolved than ever!

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve has 36 stages in its main game, 30 extra stages, and 100 challenge mode stages. All stages can be played in either classic shooting style or bullet hell style.

The game will also include guest ships from classic Taito shooter games such as Darius , Night Striker , and Raystorm .

Space Invaders debuted in arcades in Japan in 1978, followed by its introduction in American arcades later that same year. The iconic game puts players in control of a cannon guarding four bases from slowly descending rows of aliens. The game made an appearance in Sony Pictures Entertainment 's live-action Pixels film.

The Space Invaders Infinity Gene game launched in 2009 for iOS as part of the Space Invaders franchise . The game was later released for XBox Live Arcade and PlayStation 3 in 2010, and for Android in 2011.

Source: Apple via Gematsu