Silent Hill f Game's Trailer Reveals PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Release

Konami revealed a new trailer for Silent Hill f , its all-new game in the Silent Hill horror game franchise , on Friday. The trailer highlights the game's protagonist Hinako, and reveals that the game will run on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Konami did not reveal a release date for the game.

Image via Silent Hill X/Twitter account ©2025 Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami describes the game:

In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako's secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare. As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Immerse yourself into Hinako's world imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07 , with entrancing music, including pieces by Akira Yamaoka , and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices. Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry ) is writing the story, and kera is the creature and character designer. Motoi Okamoto is the producer, and Neobards Entertainment ( Resident Evil Re:Verse ) is developing the game.

Bloober Team ( Layers of Fear , Observer , Blair Witch , and The Medium ) developed the Silent Hill 2 Remake remake, which launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . The developer is partnering with Konami for a new project.

Konami released Silent Hill: The Short Message as a free title for the PlayStation 5 in January 2024.

Christophe Gans is directing a new Return to Silent Hill live-action film, starring Jeremy Irvine ( War Horse ) and Hannah Emily Anderson ( Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw ). Filming began in April 2023.

Tthe Silent Hill: Ascension "interactive streaming series" game project launched in October 2023, and concluded in April 2024.

Silent Hill: Townfall will be a co-production between No Code ( Stories Untold , Observation ) and Annapurna Interactive ( Stray ). Konami has not revealed a release date or additional information about the project.