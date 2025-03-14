Farmagia Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Last Arc

Series debuted on January 10

The official website for the television anime based on Marvelous' monster-farming/action game Farmagia revealed on Friday the anime's third promotional video, which previews the show's final arc.

The anime premiered on January 10 at 10:30 p.m. JST on, and it is also available on other broadcast channels and streaming services.is streaming the anime as it airs.

The cast, which features returning voices from the game, includes:

Akihiko Sano ( Heybot! ) is directing the anime at Bridge . Shinji Ishihara ( Edens Zero ) is the chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Log Horizon ) is handling series composition. Toshiomi Iizumi ( Recorder and Randsell Mi ) is designing the characters based on Fairy Tail artist Hiro Mashima 's original designs. Shuhei Mutsuki ( Spy×Family ) is composing the music. Asian Kung-Fu Generation perform the opening theme song "Life is Beautiful," which is also the theme song for the franchise. sokoninaru performs the ending theme song "miss-dystopia."

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Steam on November 1 in physical and digital formats.

Players take control of "Farmagia" Ten, who lives in the underworld Felicidad. By cultivating the farm, players can raise and take control of monsters to take on opponents and free the land from the oppressive Magus. Monsters can also be fused together to make powerful new forms.