Titan Manga Licenses Kasuga Dragon's Isekai Metaller Manga

Action comedy manga launches in English in October

Image via Amazon © Kasuga Dragon, Hero's

ICv2 reported on Thursday thathas licensed's (Kasuga Ryo)comedy action manga. The company will release the first volume on October 14 and the second volume on January 13, 2026.

The manga follows a metalhead named Alex who, after being electrocuted during his band's final gig, wakes up in a heavy metal-inspired fantasy world with dragons and werewolves. However, in this world, heavy metal does not exist. Alex uses his guitar as a magical weapon to defeat monsters with music.

The manga launched on Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex website in March 2024 and is ongoing. Hero's published the third compiled volume in Japan on October 29.



Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)