KOMACON Unveils Support Program for Senior and Physically Challenged Creators

The agency is aiming to broaden the cultural reach.

Image via KOMACON's Facebook Page © KOMACON

The Korea Manhwa Contents Agency (KOMACON) has announced its major support programs for 2025, aimed at advancing the manhwa and webtoon industry and broadening cultural reach.

One of the key initiatives this year is the Webtoon Senior Mentoring Program, which will run year-round. The program is designed to strengthen webtoon creation skills among senior artists. It will bring together 14 veteran webtoon creators as mentors and 14 mentees aged 45 or older who aspire to become webtoon creators. The 28 participants will be grouped into seven teams to produce original webtoon content collaboratively. Each mentee is expected to complete at least three episodes, each around 70 panels in length, under the guidance of their mentor.

In an effort to promote accessibility in webtoon education, KOMACON is also launching the Webtoon Academy for People with Disabilities. The agency will select 14 institutions with facilities and instructor recruitment capabilities to offer webtoon training to individuals with disabilities. Each institution will receive 60 to 70 million KRW (approximately US$45,000–US$52,000 USD) in annual support.

In addition, KOMACON will continue operating the Manhwa Help Desk, a free 1:1 consultation service for manhwa creators and industry professionals. The service aims to resolve issues related to content disputes, taxation, labor, accounting, and entrepreneurship. Consultations are available online, by phone, or in person, with experts offering tailored advice in their respective fields.

Sources: KOMACON, YNA (Jong-goo Kang)