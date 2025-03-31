News
Ultraman FAST Channel Launches on Amazon Prime Video
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Mill Creek Entertainment and Tsuburaya Productions have launched a FAST (free ad-supported streaming) channel for the Ultraman franchise on Amazon Prime Video on Sunday. The channel will feature more than 80 films and series, including Ultraman, Ultra Q, Ultraman Mebius, and Ultraman Zero: the Revenge of Belial.
The third season of Ultraman Final, the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's Ultraman manga, made its worldwide Netflix debut last May.
Tsuburaya Productions stated that that several shows and films "will be available in English dubbed versions for the first time."
Ultraman: Rising (pictured right) — the latest Ultraman CG animated feature film from Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions had its world premiere at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival last June, two days ahead of its streaming debut.
Source: Tsuburaya Productions, The Beat (Hayame Kawachi)