Dark Horse to Publish Original Art of 1st Star Wars Manga

Also: Disney Publishing adapts Jedi: Fallen Order game, Thrawn novel

Dark Horse announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 on Friday that it will publish The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope – The Manga, a hardcover release of the art boards from Hisao Tamaki 's Star Wars: A New Hope — the first Star Wars manga published. This deluxe two-volume release will feature a new English translation.

Image via Kickstarter © & TM 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The new publication will feature Tamaki's original art boards in right-to-left orientation unaltered, including the "blue pencil marks, pasted captions, and editorial notes" normally not intended to appear in print. The release will be available at general retailers, but Dark Horse will offer it first in a Kickstarter campaign in a two-volume Collector's Edition and a three-volume Masterpiece Edition with exclusive covers, variant formats, and signed versions. This will be Dark Horse 's first in-house Kickstarter campaign.

MediaWorks and Shufunotomo published this manga adaptation of the 1977 Star Wars (later known as Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope) film in Japan in 1997, and then Dark Horse published the manga in English in 1998. The manga won an Eisner Award for the Best U.S. Edition of Foreign Material in 1999.

Disney Publishing also announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan that it will publish adaptations of Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts ' 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game and Timothy Zahn's 2017 Star Wars: Thrawn novel. Mangado (Hazama Tukuru and sak) drew the storyboards and character designs for the Jedi: Fallen Order adaptation, and Sideranch supervised the project. Man Tsang penned and illustrated the Thrawn adaptation. Jedi: Fallen Order and Thrawn both inspired previous comic adaptations in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Sources: Star Wars Celebration, Kickstarter