Live-Action Adaptation of Webtoon The First Night with the Duke to Premiere on June 11

Taecyeon, Seohyun star in series

Image via KBS Drama's X/Twitter account © KBS

KBS, the public broadcasting system in Korea, has confirmed that its new series The First Night With the Duke will premiere on June 11.

Based on the webtoon and web novel of the same name, the fantasy romance series follows a college student who wakes up and finds she has possessed a minor background character within a romance novel. After unexpectedly spending a night with the story's male lead, her presence begins to alter the novel's original storyline in unpredictable ways.

Seohyun plays Seon-chaek Cha, the background character who becomes the host for the college student's soul. Taecyeon takes on the role of Yi-beom, a royal family member and the novel's main male lead.

A newly released teaser poster features the two leads locking eyes under a twilight sky.

The English version of the The First Night With the Duke webtoon is available on WEBTOON . MSG drew the series, which was serialized between 2020 and 2021.

Fans can read the English version of the web novel, which was created by Hwang DoTol, on Yonder.

Source: Kyung Hyang (Kyung-hyun Ha)