Death end re;Quest Code Z Game Reveals 2025 Steam Release, Gameplay Trailer

Idea Factory International revealed on Tuesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest Code Z game on PC via Steam in 2025. The company also streamed a new gameplay trailer.

Courtesy of Idea Factory International © Idea Factory International, Inc.

The game launches physically and digitally in North America and digitally in Europe for4 and5 on May 13. The game will launch physically in Europe on June 27.

The release will feature Japanese and English audio and English text. Idea Factory International will release the game in a standard and limited edition. The limited edition will include an art book, soundtrack, Sayaka mousepad, collector's box, and exclusive trading card.

The company had originally planned to release the game for Nintendo Switch in the West, but canceled the release because the games' contents "do not comply with the Nintendo Guidelines."

The game launched in Japan for Switch, PS4, and PS5 on September 19. The story takes place between the first and second numbered games in the franchise.

Idea Factory International describes the story:

Step into a tale of parallel universes... Iris was born in World DE-1, a world that mirrors Earth in the 2000s. With her birth, a series of tragic loops was set in motion, which were gradually unraveled by the efforts of Arata Mizunashi and his team. With her goodwill restored, Iris created a copy of World DE-1 named World DE-1.5. Here, feuds gave way to friendship, each person a perfect cog in a perfect world. But a new crisis threatens the peace... A mysterious man has entered the fray, and he leads a group of people who look identical to the world's former heroes. Our new hero, Sayaka Hiwatari, confronts the rising chaos, where friends and foes seem impossible to distinguish. And so the battle with another world enters a new phase...

Gesshoku Kaigi performs the theme song "Over my DEAD copy."

Compile Heart is also developing a new numbered game in the franchise for a later time.