Key's New Romantic Adventure Game anemoi Delayed to April 24, 2026

Game was previously slated for January 30

Visual Arts ' Key brand announced on Thursday that anemoi , its new romantic adventure game, has been delayed from January 30, 2026 to April 24, 2026 in order to improve the game's quality.

The game was originally slated to debut this year, and then was delayed to January 30, before this latest delay.

The game is also slated to launch on Steam at a later date with text languages in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

The story follows Mugi Hayakawa and his sister Rikka, who visit the town of Masumi in the north in order to open a time capsule buried 10 years ago. Mugi decides to stay in town until it is time to open the capsule. Heroines include (pictured above from left to right): Aino, Koyomi, Spica, Rikka, and Hiiro.

The original teaser offers the tagline, "The promise is in the wind …"

Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Fumuyun, Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Ao Kimishima are credited for the original illustrations.

KAI ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), who is directing the game, is also writing the scenario along with Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ), and Shun Sayuki. Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ) is producing the music, and Tōya Okano ( Kaginado ) is the producer.

Key brand's popular franchises include Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , and Rewrite .

Source: anemoi game's website via DenFamiNicoGamer