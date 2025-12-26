Atsu Benino Launches New Manga in January

Hōkago Voca-Ken de! debuts on January 7

The combined fourth and fifth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday Atsu Benino will launch a new manga titled Hōkago Voca-Ken de! (Afterschool at the Vocaloid Research Club), which will launch in the magazine's sixth issue on January 7.

Image via Weekly Shonen Sunday's website © Atsu Benino, Shogakukan

The series follows first-year high schooler Mira Sasaki, who knows nothing about the singing voice synthesizer Vocaloid. Somehow, she winds up joining the Vocaloid research club with her Vocaloid-loving upperclassmen.

Benino ended the manga adaptation of VTuber Natsume Kurusu 's A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans light novel series on July 27.

Benino launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2022. Yen Press shipped the second volume on December 16.

Kadokawa shipped the fourth novel with illustrations by Sai Izumi on February 25. Yen Press publishes the novels in English, and shipped the second novel on March 19. The third volume ships on April 14, 2026.

The novels are inspiring a television anime that will debut on January 10.

Source: Weeky Shonen Sunday issue 4/5

