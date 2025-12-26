Karakarakemuri, Haruki Hajime to Launch New Manga in February

Soccer story series to debut in 13th issue

The combined fourth and fifth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday Karakarakemuri and Haruki Hajime will launch a new soccer manga for the new era in the 13th issue, which should ship on February 25.

Image via Weekly Shonen Sunday's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan, Karakarakemuri, Haruki Hajime

Karakarakemuri launched the Sōen no Scavenger (Scavenger of the Blue Flame) manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website in December 2023, and ended the manga in the fourth volume on April 17.

Karakarakemuri launched the manga adaptation of Bun-Ō Fujisawa 's MARS RED dramatic stage reading series in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2020. Karakarakemuri ended the manga with the third compiled book volume in July 2021. Funimation premiered the anime with both English subtitles and the English dub in March 2021.

Karakarakemuri published the Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Avarus magazine from 2011-2013. Karakarakemuri launched the Donten ni Warau Gaiden manga on Mag Garden 's "Beat's" manga site in 2014, and ended the series in February 2017. The original manga inspired a 12-episode anime in 2014 and a live-action film that opened in March 2018. A live-action spinoff prequel work streamed online in January 2018.

The Donten ni Warau Gaiden manga inspired a trilogy anime film adaptation. Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai (Parting, The Oath of the Yamainu) — the first film — opened in Japan in December 2017. Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Shukumei, Sōtō no Fūma (Fate, The Double-Headed Fūma) — the second film — opened in Japan in June 2018. Eleven Arts screened both films in the United States in August 2018. The third film — Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ōka, Tenbō no Kakehashi (Cherry Blossoms, the Bridge to Heavenly Wishes) — opened in Japan in September 2018 and screened for two weeks. Eleven Arts screened the film in the United States in 2019.

Karakarakemuri launched the Utakata ni Warau manga in November 2018, and ended it in May 2019. The manga is a prequel to his Laughing Under the Clouds manga.