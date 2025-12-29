Granblue Fantasy Game Gets Steam Release Outside Japan on March 10

Original smartphone game launched in 2014

The " Granblue Fantasy Live Broadcast Year-End Special Edition" stage during the Granblue Fantasy Fes 2025 event on Sunday announced that Cygames will release the Granblue Fantasy game on Steam outside Japan on March 10. Players cannot use their existing Granblue Fantasy accounts to play on the Steam version.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014. The original game inspired a 13-episode television anime series in April 2017, and its second season aired in 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation streamed the first season later in 2019. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , and AnimeLab all streamed the GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 anime.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam in December 2023.

Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy : Relink game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in February 2024 after several delays. The game has cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles. The game also has English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Cygames announced in February 2019 that it took over development of the game from Platinum Games .