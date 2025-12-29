The Moon on a Rainy Night TV Anime Reveals Visual, Main Staff

REMOW announced on Tuesday the main staff and teaser visual for the television anime of Kuzushiro 's The Moon on a Rainy Night ( Amayo no Tsuki ) manga.

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , A Tale of the Secret Saint , Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at CompTown . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Mitsuboshi Colors , Rock is a Lady's Modesty is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Ayumi Nishibata ( Otherside Picnic , Migi & Dali ) is designing the characters.

REMOW also revealed a collaboration illustration with the A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace franchise, which is also based on a manga by Kuzushiro .

REMOW also shared a short interview with Kuzushiro :

Q1. When creating The Moon on a Rainy Night , what message or themes did you want to convey through the story?

Kuzushiro : Everyone carries worries and struggles that can't be seen with the eye. Even when two people share similar burdens, truly understanding or sharing those feelings completely can be extremely difficult—this is why communication becomes essential.

Though the protagonists are high school girls, the issues they face are ones that people encounter throughout their lives. I approached this series with the mindset of exploring those challenges alongside the characters as the story unfolds. Q2. Do you have any elements you'd like overseas fans to pay special attention to?

Kuzushiro : The production team's deep understanding and affection for the characters shines through every part of the anime—from their expressions and voices to the background details and direction.

I'd be delighted if you could feel that love as you watch.

Kodansha USA licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

One rainy night, Saki is rushing to a piano lesson when she crashes into a beautiful, long-haired girl, dropping her sheet music in the process. Saki stutters an apology, but the girl simply hands back her sheet music and leaves without a word. Saki begins her first day of high school the following morning, only to find the stranger from the night before sitting at the desk next to hers. She learns that the girl's name is Kanon and that she is not quite completely deaf, but very hard of hearing. Though Kanon needs to be close to people to read their lips, she tends to push people away with her icy demeanor. Through one kind gesture, Saki slowly begins breaking down the walls around Kanon, even as she feels something new blossoming within her.

Kuzushiro debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's 11th volume on January 20. Kodansha USA released the eighth volume digitally on December 23.

Kuzushiro also created the Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu , Chihaya-san wa Sono Mama de Ii (You're Fine the Way You Are, Chihaya-san), Living With My Brother's Wife ( Ani no Yome to Kurashiteimasu. ), Tobaku Senpai Nani Kakeru? , and Akuma no Mama ( Mama Akuma ) manga. Manga UP! publishes Living With My Brother's Wife in English, and Yen Press publishes Mama Akuma in English.

A television anime adaptation of Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu premiered on October 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs under the title A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace .

Kuzushiro launched her Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2011, and ended it in January 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in August 2017. The manga received a 13-episode television anime series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

