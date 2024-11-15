The Moon on a Rainy Night Manga Gets TV Anime

Anime to be distributed worldwide in various countries

Kodansha USA Publishing revealed on Friday that Kuzushiro 's The Moon on a Rainy Night ( Amayo no Tsuki ) manga is getting a television anime. The anime will be distributed worldwide in various countries. Kuzushiro drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The staff also unveiled the anime's logo:

Kodansha USA licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

One rainy night, Saki is rushing to a piano lesson when she crashes into a beautiful, long-haired girl, dropping her sheet music in the process. Saki stutters an apology, but the girl simply hands back her sheet music and leaves without a word. Saki begins her first day of high school the following morning, only to find the stranger from the night before sitting at the desk next to hers. She learns that the girl's name is Kanon and that she is not quite completely deaf, but very hard of hearing. Though Kanon needs to be close to people to read their lips, she tends to push people away with her icy demeanor. Through one kind gesture, Saki slowly begins breaking down the walls around Kanon, even as she feels something new blossoming within her.

Kuzushiro debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 19, and it will publish the eighth volume on November 20.

Kuzushiro also created the Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu , Chihaya-san wa Sono Mama de Ii (You're Fine the Way You Are, Chihaya-san), Living With My Brother's Wife ( Ani no Yome to Kurashiteimasu. ), Tobaku Senpai Nani Kakeru? , and Akuma no Mama ( Mama Akuma ) manga.

