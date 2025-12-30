News
Manga UP! Global Adds Supervillain Boy, Code of Misconduct, 2 More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga UP! Global added the following manga in English over the past week:Koume Fujichika's Supervillain Boy (Daiakutō Shōnen) manga was added to the platform on Wednesday. Manga UP! describes the story:
To him, the world was nothing but disappointments—heroes spouting empty catchphrases during battle, small-time villains committing petty crimes, classmates only knowing how to follow the herd, and his own weak, miserable self. So, the boy yearned to change himself and the world by becoming aloof, noble, and strong—the ultimate Supervillain! A new story from Koume Fujichika, the author behind "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses"!
Fujichika (The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses) launched the manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! service in December 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on December 5.
Hitsujibako's I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls spinoff manga based on author Kisetsu Morita and character designer Benio's light novel series debuted on Manga UP! Global on December 27. Manga UP! describes the story:
Challenge, victory, growth! To become the strongest dragon and surpass her older sister, Laika starts attending an elite academy for dragon‐girls. However, even though it is only the first day, she has somehow managed to find all kinds of trouble...
Hitsujibako launched the manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! in March 2021. Square Enix shipped the manga's second compiled volume in August 2024. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in August 2023.
Manga UP! Global released atro's Code of Misconduct on December 25. Manga UP! describes the story:
Imari Shuuya (26) works at a high school with a strict new policy: “In-school romance is forbidden—break this rule and you're fired.” As a serious professional, he figures teachers shouldn't be wasting time on love when they have students to look after anyway. But his convictions are shaken when the school's new and strikingly handsome nurse, Yotsumi Rio (22), begins pursuing him with alarming devotion! A cat-and-mouse BL romance between a straight-laced, bespectacled teacher and the yandere school nurse who's determined to make him fall!
atro launched the completed manga in 2024 on Manga UP! and Gangan Online. Square Enix shipped the second and final compiled volume on November 20.
Author Tambo Kushikino, character designer Ichigo Kagawa, and illustrator Ponkotsu-Works' She's Drop-Dead Drunk manga launched on Manga UP! Global on December 16. Manga UP! describes the story:
Nanase Izumi is unbelievably beautiful, yet so carefree and oblivious that it almost cancels out her looks. Ever since an unfortunate (and drunken) Christmas Eve meeting, a certain high school boy has found her showing up at his place unannounced. If drinking like a fish breathes water wasn't enough, she has zero sense of boundaries and is always teasing her younger neighbor-slash-unwilling host. Careless meets clueless in this rom-com about a drop-dead gorgeous but hopelessly messy home-drinker and the high school boy who keeps getting dragged into her antics.
Ponkotsu-Works launched the manga in Square Enix's Manga UP! and Gangan Online in October 2021. The company shipped the sixth compiled volume of the manga on February 6. The seventh and final volume will ship on January 7.
SB Creative published the original three-volume novel series from 2021 to 2025.
Source: Email correspondence