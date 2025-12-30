Manga UP! Global Adds Supervillain Boy, Code of Misconduct, 2 More Manga

also launch in English on website

Supervillain Boy

To him, the world was nothing but disappointments—heroes spouting empty catchphrases during battle, small-time villains committing petty crimes, classmates only knowing how to follow the herd, and his own weak, miserable self. So, the boy yearned to change himself and the world by becoming aloof, noble, and strong—the ultimate Supervillain! A new story from Koume Fujichika , the author behind " The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses "!

Fujichika's manga was added to the platform on Wednesday. The platform describes the story:

Fujichika ( The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ) launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in December 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on December 5.

Manga UP! Global

Manga UP!

Challenge, victory, growth! To become the strongest dragon and surpass her older sister, Laika starts attending an elite academy for dragon‐girls. However, even though it is only the first day, she has somehow managed to find all kinds of trouble...

'sspinoff manga based on authorand character designer's light novel series debuted onon December 27.describes the story:

Hitsujibako launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! in March 2021. Square Enix shipped the manga's second compiled volume in August 2024. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in August 2023.

Manga UP! Global

Manga UP!

Imari Shuuya (26) works at a high school with a strict new policy: “In-school romance is forbidden—break this rule and you're fired.” As a serious professional, he figures teachers shouldn't be wasting time on love when they have students to look after anyway. But his convictions are shaken when the school's new and strikingly handsome nurse, Yotsumi Rio (22), begins pursuing him with alarming devotion! A cat-and-mouse BL romance between a straight-laced, bespectacled teacher and the yandere school nurse who's determined to make him fall!

released'son December 25.describes the story:

atro launched the completed manga in 2024 on Manga UP! and Gangan Online . Square Enix shipped the second and final compiled volume on November 20.

Manga UP! Global

Manga UP!

Nanase Izumi is unbelievably beautiful, yet so carefree and oblivious that it almost cancels out her looks. Ever since an unfortunate (and drunken) Christmas Eve meeting, a certain high school boy has found her showing up at his place unannounced. If drinking like a fish breathes water wasn't enough, she has zero sense of boundaries and is always teasing her younger neighbor-slash-unwilling host. Careless meets clueless in this rom-com about a drop-dead gorgeous but hopelessly messy home-drinker and the high school boy who keeps getting dragged into her antics.

Author, character designer, and illustratormanga launched onon December 16.describes the story:

Ponkotsu-Works launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! and Gangan Online in October 2021. The company shipped the sixth compiled volume of the manga on February 6. The seventh and final volume will ship on January 7.

SB Creative published the original three-volume novel series from 2021 to 2025.

