The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses' Koume Fujichika Launches New Manga on December 11

Daiakutō Shōnen manga follows boy aspiring to be baddest villain

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga author Koume Fujichika will launch a new manga titled Daiakutō Shōnen (The Great Villainous Boy) on Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app on December 11.

Image via Monthly Gangan Joker magazine's X/Twitter account © Koume Fujichika, Square Enix

The manga's story teases of a boy who thinks everything in the world is worthless: the heroes who pretend to fight with grace, his classmates who only know how to flock together, and his own weak, miserable self. That is why the boy aspires to be the lonely, solitary, and ultimate villain, to change himself and the world.

Fujichika launched The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ( Suki na Ko ga Megane o Wasureta ) manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018. The manga ended in its 12th compiled book volume that shipped on June 20. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English. Comikey has also licensed the manga from Square Enix and is releasing it in English digitally. The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Fujichika launched the I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door ( Tonari no Onee-san ga Suki ) manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in 2021, and the series ended in October 2023. Akita Shoten published four volumes of the manga. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English in March 2025.