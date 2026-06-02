Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novels End Main Story

Story ended in 11th volume, but upcoming 12th volume will have epilogue

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazuki Amamiya

Haibara's Teenage New Game+

's) light novel series ended its main story with the 11th volume on Monday.

Amamiya previously stated on May 21 that there would be a 12th volume including an epilogue.

Hobby Japan shipped the first volume in December 2021. The series won the grand prize in the HJ Novel Award in 2020 and inspired a full-color vertical comic adaptation by Plus 81 and Misaomaru in June 2023. The novel series began its final arc in the ninth volume in July 2025. Hobby Japan published the manga adaptation's third compiled book volume digitally on February 2.

J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

We all have embarrassing memories or deep regrets from high school, right? Socially anxious college senior Natsuki Haibara sure does. When he thinks back on that time of his life, all he has are fleeting fantasies of a happy adolescence that could have been. Imagine his bewilderment and surprise, then, when he inexplicably finds himself seven years in the past—one month before his first year of high school! Can Haibara avoid his previous mistakes, make his way to the top of the school social pyramid, and end up with the girl of his dreams? Or will he be forced to relive three years of solitude as the most hated guy in school? He'll need all the help he can get in order to succeed, from a workout regimen to online how-to guides, a childhood friend, and plenty of sheer willpower. Watch as Haibara takes a second shot at his teenage years!

The novel series' television anime adaptation debuted on TBS on April 2, late at night at 1:28 a.m. (effectively April 3).

Source: Kazuki Amamiya 's X/Twitter account via MyAnimeList





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.