Episode 12 of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction is a topsy-turvy mix of positives and negatives this week.

On the positive side of things, it's nice to see more wrestling with consequences. The ongoing issue of the club and the room continues to rear its head, and it has to do with the very public nature of the club. Having a school club going to cosplay events with students in rather revealing costumes is… certainly something the school would have to deal with. And precisely what material is allowed to be stored in the room causes further complications. I think this all makes sense and makes for a natural conflict that isn't handled in an outright villainous way.

The conversation between Mayura and the principal is quite thoughtful. There's heavy rumination on what it means to be educators and help young people find their way. The principal articulates the tension between trying to protect students while also allowing them autonomy, and intermingled with that is their own past mistakes. It's all quite thoughtful and well done.

Some of the other elements are too far in the other direction for me. While I like the fighting game references, Mayura is too buddy-buddy with the students. It's all played off as a big joke, but it's not great. The online ranking thing is a new wrinkle for sure. Still, it all feels very arbitrary to set up a sort of “I must defeat the four other challengers” setup off one person's top five list - even with the knowledge that this person is a fresh talent scout. It feels unnaturally forced.

The comedy beats are a bit of a mixed bag. Okumura lamenting his fallen doujin and praying over them is quite funny but gags like Ririsa trying to take her shirt off or Mayura being flirty with Okumura did nothing for me. That constant back and forth and mixed nature of what was on offer this week made it a so-so watch.

