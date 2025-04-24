How would you rate episode 3 of

©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Despite its somber center, Apocalypse Hotel has refreshingly few reservations about appearing as silly as possible. In that respect, this episode has it all: funny animals, toilet humor, wanton destruction, and a bevy of screencappable Yachiyo expressions. I dare not ask for more.

Since this is a comedy-focused episode, I'm inclined to judge it on how funny it is, and my verdict is: pretty darn funny. This is a louder installment than the previous two, which is a quality I don't tend to compliment, but the brisk pace of both the gags and the dialogue stops any of the jokes from wearing out their welcome. The animators definitely had a blast drawing Yachiyo this week—she spans the entire emotional spectrum, from absolute elation at the “return” of “humanity,” to frenzied despair at that tanuki's wild tear. I also got a kick out of the inconsistent censoring of the tanuki poop. I have no idea whether this is an intentional gag, or if it's a consequence of arbitrary standards and practices, but it's funny either way.

If there's a grander message behind the stupid gags, it's about the pratfalls of a culture clash. Last week's alien guest tread similar material, but it focused more on the one-on-one struggles inherent to communication. The Procione family, however, is exactly that: a family. They support and reinforce each other, which creates a much higher barrier for Yachiyo to cross when their customs and habits get in the way of the normal hotel operation. This is treacherous thematic ground to cover, so Apocalypse Hotel 's refuge in toilet humor is actually pretty smart. The tanukis' behavior is so ridiculous that it doesn't map onto any Earth-based human culture. The anime doesn't target a specific group; rather, it uses absurdity as a means of casting as wide a net as possible.

This silliness also helps Yachiyo stand out as the show's heroine. She may be an android programmed to uphold the utmost in customer satisfaction, but even she proves to have her limits. There's no AI that can account for the depravity of an ungrateful guest. I know I just said that the Prociones' behavior was dialed up to be unbelievable, but a hotel room covered in tanuki feces isn't actually that far removed from some horror stories I've heard. Thus, Yachiyo emerges as the stalwart patron saint of the service industry. When she socks the dad right in his face, she does so for the millions of customer-facing employees who have dreamed of doing the same. And clearly, Gingarou's original owner knew she had it in her to be that kind of icon, posthumously rewarding her with a fireworks bonanza.

In the end, though, Apocalypse Hotel keeps things light and kind. The Prociones aren't bad people. They get a bit too big for their tanuki britches, but their over-earnestness extends to their apologies as well. Yachiyo is taken aback when she learns that they've started cleaning the hotel on their own. She's there to maintain the border between the staff and the guests, because that's how a hotel is supposed to be run. But their gesture softens her. The end result is a story that champions neither blanket tolerance nor total intolerance. It's about meeting each other in the middle. It's about mutual respect. And it's about skirting child labor laws because tanukis evidently age much more slowly than humans do.

I'd like to wrap up with some general and miscellaneous points I couldn't fit into last week's review. First, I love the OP. Any opening or ending with a dance routine at its core is going to be a winner, and I respect that this one is all dance routine. While it's a more minimalist approach than I would have expected for series' slice of melancholy sci-fi social commentary, it works. Kana Shundo knows what she's doing, and Natsuki Yokoyama 's animation direction makes the choreography look fluid and infectiously fun. I also love the choice of music. The song “skirt” comes from aiko 's most recent album, so I don't believe it was written specifically for the show. Nevertheless, it marries discordance with jollity in a way that snugly fits the anime's tonal hodgepodge.

Apocalypse Hotel also benefits from an excellent translation. Any show as weird as this one needs a localization that matches its offbeat vibe, and this one more than rises to the occasion. Pay attention to how Yachiyo's voice shifts between rote recitations of the hotel code, formal customer service speech, and her more colorful language when she loses her marbles (using “slug a guest” instead of “punch a guest” in her tanuki tirade is a perfect example). Additionally, this translation is unique in that I actually know who to thank! I think this might be a first for Crunchyroll —in episode 3, Sriram Gurunathan , Geoff Mazzolini , and Mariana Martinez are each clearly credited for translation, editing/typesetting, and timing, respectively. I understand circumstances might dictate whether or not a person will want their name on a particular series, but I hope this practice becomes more common. These are the folks who make simulcasting feasible, and they deserve recognition (on top of all the necessary compensation and benefits, of course).

Apocalypse Hotel is currently streaming on Crunchyroll on Tuesdays.

Steve is on Bluesky for all of your posting needs. Apparently, he is ANN's subject matter expert when it comes to anime about hotels and/or girls in the post-apocalypse. You can also catch him chatting about trash and treasure alike on This Week in Anime.