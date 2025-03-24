How would you rate episode 11 of

Episode 11 of I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time brings about the grandest reveal of the season to mostly positive results.

Turns out that, gasp, Glen was the big bad all along. Or at least was manipulating events behind the scenes to his advantage; that might be a better way to frame it. Glen is not out and out evil per se, as he is motivated by the hope of reviving his adoptive daughter Lynn and will do anything he has to to bring her back. This is a good motivation! It makes sense why he would go to such extremes to try and bring back his daughter. There are layers to it and they all work and resonate with real life and other media: the pain of a parent losing a child, the guilt over pushing a child to take on a dangerous profession, the double-whammy of a child following in their parent's footsteps being the thing that got them killed, etc. The fantasy genre is replete with people making deals with ancient evil powers to achieve certain ends and they don't always make the most sense, but here at least it's easy for the audience to understand and empathize with Glen.

I only wish the actual payoff was a bit more exciting. The dungeon isn't much to explore despite its reported size. We get told it has seven levels but from the viewers' perspective, it only ends up being a single hallway that ends in a giant dome-like empty boss room. This is the same sort of featureless boss room that we've already dealt with twice before, and it's uninspiring to see it yet again. Combine that with very so-so animation for the action sequences and the rather rote transformation of Glen just having one weird monster arm… eh. It's disappointing, and I hope we get a bit more oomph for the final battle itself.

