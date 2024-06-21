How would you rate episode 11 of

So, in this season finale of KONOSUBA , Kazuma practically buys Darkness and declares she will pay him back with her body, adventurers declare police brutality, Megumin nearly nukes a town, and everyone lives happily ever after. There are some loose ends about the bastard lord employing the help of a demon to get away with all of his crimes. Also, Vanir is a boss. It's crazy that this might be the least bombastic and over-the-top finale the show has had so far.

Think about it: Kazuma didn't even die. While this wasn't the funniest episode of the season, there were still some good character moments, and I think a lot of them crescendo during that scene where Darkness's dad is about to die. There is a part of me that thinks that her dad was faking this whole illness thing because he's got a flare for the theatrics like his daughter, but it turns out he was just cursed. I like how Aqua healing him is played up as this embarrassing moment, but there is a lot of storytelling going on there, too. The curse was placed on him by a demon general, so it makes sense that anything less than the power of a goddess would be able to lift it, and that arguably helped establish a way for that noble to get his comeuppance.

Despite that main issue being resolved, this ending just happened. I was waiting with bated breath for a punchline to that ongoing joke with Aqua's egg, but it never hatched. Plus, the whole situation with the explosion spell was weird. It looked gorgeous, but if I'm reading the scene right, someone was blocking the full force of Megumin's explosion from obliterating the town, right? Either that, or am I supposed to believe that Megumin held back? It's not communicated well, and I feel like I'm missing something.

Still, the actual end of this finale was genuinely heartwarming and sweet. This season highlighted the camaraderie that all the characters feel with each other, as well as the growing relationships that they all have. Kazuma and Aqua exhibit perfect sibling energy. Kazuma and Megumin are practically one step away from just dating each other. Then there's Kazuma and Darkness, who are going to be playing this weird sexual back-and-forth, probably until the end of time. When Darkness finally went back into the house after worrying that the party wouldn't accept her anymore, it did get to me. But then again, I've been following these characters for years, so I don't see how it wouldn't. There has to be more to this world, and I hope we won't be waiting a long time until we get the next installment in this wacky adventure comedy.

