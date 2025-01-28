Living With Him Manga Review

I've never been to Japan, so I can't comment on how its society at large views same-sex relationships. But there seems to be a consistent theme in these stories where people never seem to entertain the notion that two guys could be romantically interested in each other. I liked how Living With Him began by presenting this idea subtly as our main character Ryota is constantly bewildered over how his new roommate does not have a girlfriend despite being the complete package. Kazuhito is strong. He's goofy, an athlete, and overall caring. His not being in a relationship or doesn't seem interested in dating women seems almost off-putting. Once the shoe drops, it's played straight without question but acts as a small source of drama.

The idea of reputation and how we appear to others is a recurring theme throughout the book. But this is not strongly emphasized as it could have been due to the book's length. There are scant details about how Ryota and Kazuhito can't get married if they get together, or how it would be difficult to have a family. Reputation and the expectations of others are sometimes brought up as an excuse not to pursue romantic relationships. If I have any complaints about Living With Him , it doesn't lean into these ideas about society or perception as much as it could. The story ultimately leans on more personal insecurities as major hurdles to overcome, making these extra comments about reputation and society feel out of place. It's also a missed opportunity that the personal and societal reasons weren't utilized together since the foundation is there.

However, this could come down to trying to tell a complete story within one volume, even though there are some bonus chapters at the end once the story is told. What we're left with is rather sweet and endearing if not a bit too straightforward. This is a story about two childhood friends navigating the awkward start of a relationship, with one being very open and direct while the other takes some time to figure out exactly what he wants. I give the book a lot of credit that it doesn't lean on the more tired tropes of trying to figure out whether or not there is an attraction at all once it's first hinted at. By chapter two, Ryota is very well aware of Kazuhito's feelings for him. I always find this dynamic more interesting and the whole thing is handled very respectfully.

Attention is given to Ryota to try to process this unconventional situation healthily. These two have good chemistry together, even before any declaration of love is established, so you want to see them get together by the end. Plus, there's a genuine charm with the dynamic that feels infectious as I found myself smiling whenever one would get excited over the other's actions. It's a very cute relationship that does a lot to carry the appeal despite the simple presentation.

The panel layouts are very uninspired but they get the job done. Outside of one bonus chapter at the end, there isn't really a lot in the way of physical intimacy. Rather, a lot of attention is put towards simpler acts of physical affection like patting somebody on the head or holding their hand. It's a surprisingly wholesome story about young adults being happy about living together despite the forced way those circumstances were brought about.