The Rose of Versailles Anime Film Review

The Rose of Versailles is one of the seminal works of early shōjo manga. With over 23 million copies sold worldwide, it's no surprise that it still holds a place in popular culture over 50 years since its original release. This brings us to this new MAPPA -animated movie that attempts to cover the entire story in a single film. Of course, this raises the obvious question: how do you adapt a plot that took 14 volumes of manga and 40 episodes of TV? The film's answer is a creative one: You make it a musical.

Composed by the always excellent Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn , Kill la Kill ), this movie uses the framework of a Broadway Musical to tell its decades-long arching story. In such musicals, the acting scenes show us the key moments in the characters' lives. Then the songs are used to either explain the emotions the characters are feeling or as a tool to easily move the story along. This is exactly what we get in The Rose of Versailles .

There is more than a bit of variety in how these musical numbers are used. Sometimes, the characters simply sing rather than speak. Other times, the character's thoughts and feelings are turned into surreal music videos. Still other times, we get insert songs, where the background music of a scene describes the feelings or situations of the characters as those characters have a normal conversation over it. To top things off, there are musical montages that help to bridge the multi-year time skips in the story.

Honestly, making the story into a musical is a brilliant way of turning the inherent problems coming from abridging a story this massive into a positive, equally moving experience. And the stunning MAPPA visuals combine with the fantastic soundtrack to truly tie the whole film together.

As for the story itself, it's both tragic and beautiful. The front half of the film is focused more on Marie than Oscar and works to explore Marie as a deeply flawed person. Marie is a girl who was forced into a role that never quite lived up to her dreams and expectations. Her “prince charming” turned out to be a shy and bookish man, devoid of the romance her young heart longed for. Moreover, she was locked away in Versailles, making her try to take control of her life in whatever small ways she could.

Her situation makes her quite sympathetic to start. However, how she chooses to fill the void in her heart erodes any sympathy away, both in our eyes and Oscar's. She refuses to learn or grow, focusing on her wants and hedonistic pleasures above the needs of her kingdom or family. She constantly hurts those around her and ruins the lives of so many.

On the other side of the story, Oscar struggles with her femininity. While she is always forthright about being a woman, she holds a man's place in high society, something she becomes more and more aware of due to her interactions with Marie. As she grows older, she is forced to face the fact that she is missing out on many experiences she should have but also realizes that to gain those experiences, she would have to give up on being the person she has always seen herself to be.

Beyond her identity struggles, Oscar is an honorable woman. While Marie remains in her own little, isolated world in Versailles, Oscar spends time among the common people. She sees and experiences their pain and hurt, driven to figure out some way to help. It all culminates in a choice: do what she's expected to do, do what her heart wants her to do, or do what is right.

All in all, the main theme of the film is freedom. The lack of it and what you do with it. Marie has little but uses what she does have for selfish purposes. She sneaks out, uses her royal power to break rules, attends scandalous parties, wastes money on needlessly opulent dresses and accessories, and even cheats on her husband.

Meanwhile, Oscar takes the rare freedom granted to her by her male status in high society and uses it for the people of France. She refuses to turn a blind eye to suffering in the streets. She does whatever she can to help even when those she helps hate her for it. In the end, she loses everything but succeeds in her goal to make a better France for the common man.