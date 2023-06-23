How would you rate episode 12 of

Yuri Is My Job! ?

After all the drama between Sumika and Kanoko over the last few weeks, it's nice to end the season on a bit of a lighter note. Instead of some catastrophic cliffhanger, we get two short stories about our original pair, Hime and Mitsuki, and how they're fairing with the new status quo.

The first half of the episode is centered around the change of seasons. With the start of summer, Japanese schools change to summer uniforms and, thanks to Hime and Kanoko joining the staff, the café is now successful enough to be able to participate for the first time ever. There is just one problem, Mai designed the uniforms with her petite body in mind. On a small woman, the summer uniforms add a few curves with their corset-like waists. On someone as busty as Mitsuki, however, it looks positively erotic. This raises several issues in the café that no one expects or is prepared to handle.

For Mai and Sumika, it is an issue of the theme of the café. While they don't want to hurt Mitsuki's feelings, the fact remains that the café is based on a shōjo story aimed at teens and young women. Sure, it's a story of forbidden love, but what they're trying to replicate in the café is romantic tension, not sexual tension. You're supposed to want to let out a squee, not need to excuse yourself for a few minutes while you “take care of business.”

As for Hime, while she doesn't really care about or understand the theme of the café, she agrees that Mitsuki looks overtly sexy in the new uniform. But with her, there are two layers of thinking going on at once. On one level is the simple fact that she doesn't want Mitsuki to be unwittingly viewed as a sexual object—especially by the customers who are basically strangers. Hime knows enough about Mitsuki to know she wouldn't even notice everyone constantly staring at her chest—and when this comes to pass, she does her best to block the view whenever possible. Meanwhile, Hime's second level of thinking is one of jealousy. Hime is cute and petite. Mitsuki has a body professional models would kill for. And “as the grass is always greener,” it's no surprise that Hime is envious of her friend.

As with many of the problems our cast of young women has faced over the course of the season, what we have here is a communication issue. You can't talk around a subject when it comes to Mitsuki. You have to tell her exactly what you think and why—no matter how rude it might seem in most other contexts. By not doing this, they draw it out, causing her to be constantly confused before finally making her feel ashamed of her body.

After all, Mitsuki is simply unable to see the problem. She just finds the uniforms cute and enjoys wearing them. But more than that, she loves what they symbolize, being part of a group. While school is tough for her (if her time in elementary school is anything to go by), the café is a place that's accepted her fully. Her hard work is appreciated and she doesn't need to be ashamed of who she is. The problem now is, for the first time, it's not her personality that's getting her singled out—it's her physical body. And while she can change how she presents herself through acting in a role (while on the clock at least), she can't change her body.

Luckily, in the end, they find a decent resolution to the issue. Rather than forcing her to “cover-up” or wear a different uniform, they add to it. The vest they tailor for her makes it clear that she is wearing the same uniform as everyone else but downplays her bust. However, more important is the fact that Mitsuki finds her new look just as cute as she did before the vest was introduced. With good communication, they were able to find a solution that made everyone happy. Who'd have thought?

The second half of the episode, on the other hand, brings the series back to where it started with the spotlight on Hime. While Hime is a master of playing the innocent little sister, she's not the best café worker. In her life so far, Hime has been able to coast by on her façade alone. In school, all she's ever had to worry about is the social aspect of things. (After all, who needs good grades when your life plan is simply to marry rich.) However, the café is a legitimate job—and one where your mess-ups affect everyone else.

Even something as simple as memorizing a simple list of ingredients is beyond Hime. And instead of even trying, she resorts to BSing her way out of it. Predictably, this backfires by causing a conflict between the customers. However, the situation does, at the very least, force her to confront her weaknesses—and the fact that Mitsuki is going above and beyond to help her.

While Hime does her best to show her thanks in this episode, what she fails to consider is the “why” behind the whole situation. Mitsuki doesn't go out of her way to help anyone else nor does she scold them when off stage. Of course, to us, the reason is clear: Mitsuki has a huge crush on Hime. Mitsuki can tell that Hime probably doesn't feel the same way which is why she tries to deny her own feelings. However, it's no surprise that acting out all those romantic scenes in the café constantly shakes her confidence—which brings us right back to where we started.

Hime is a girl who lies. So, in the end, how can Mitsuki or anyone else be expected to know the truth about how she really feels?

Random Thoughts:

• I find it funny how Kanoko is basically a prop when it comes to her scenes with Sumika—she just stands there and says nothing while Sumika does all the work.

• Mai is a terrible manager. It's clear that she's good with the books and bringing her ideas for the café to life but when it comes to actually managing her workers and dealing with their interpersonal conflicts, she's absolute garbage.

• I would kill for a sequel to this anime. Thank goodness that, even if we never get one, the manga exists and is just as good.

• Thank you for reading these reviews. Honestly, I put a lot of thought into them and I'm so happy that many of you found them insightful. It makes my job worth doing.

